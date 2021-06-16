CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,462 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000.

MUB opened at $117.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.82 and a one year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

