CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 139 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AMERCO by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 703,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,577 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 254,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 237,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 138,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $546.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $280.01 and a 12-month high of $657.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $591.10.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.16 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.