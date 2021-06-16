CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys Shares of 3,195 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 108,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

APTV stock opened at $157.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $73.36 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

