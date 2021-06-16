CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $388,000 Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Datadog by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,931,000 after buying an additional 1,199,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,472,000 after buying an additional 561,531 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,090,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,950,000 after buying an additional 541,225 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Datadog by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,449,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,542,000 after buying an additional 328,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,427,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $96.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.51. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -689.88 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,762 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,759.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $29,297,601.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,758,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,218,315 shares of company stock worth $102,599,521 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.