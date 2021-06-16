CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 145.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 14,859 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,071,000 after buying an additional 1,609,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $561,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,256 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,236,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $173,459,000 after acquiring an additional 250,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,262,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $134,516,000 after acquiring an additional 514,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,775,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,021,000 after acquiring an additional 138,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COG opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.13. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

