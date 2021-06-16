CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HI opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

