CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,559 iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2021

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $11,261,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $653,000. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,044,000.

SVAL opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68.

