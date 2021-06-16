CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 29,556 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,556 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ciena by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $640,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.53. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Ciena’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $170,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,887 shares of company stock worth $1,549,818. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.