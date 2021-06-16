CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $506.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $495.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $244.32 and a 12 month high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

