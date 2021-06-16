Cidel Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. WBI Investments acquired a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,495,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 529,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,199,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.12. The stock had a trading volume of 225,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,125. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.29.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

