Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 409 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $104,365,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,790,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

NYSE MTN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.75. 1,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,661. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.88 and a 52 week high of $338.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total value of $2,032,998.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,040.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,794 shares of company stock valued at $32,921,126. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

