Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $962.26 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.07.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.45. 9,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,098. Ciena has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,887 shares of company stock worth $1,549,818. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

