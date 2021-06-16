Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $111.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cimpress is expected to benefit from improved offerings and the BuildASign acquisition. The company’s investment in technology and expansion of production capacity augur well for long-term growth. Also, its ability to generate strong cash flows is likely to work in its favor. The company remains highly committed toward increasing shareholders’ wealth through share repurchase programs. In the past six months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, low demand environment, due to the coronavirus outbreak-led market downturn, poses a major concern for the company. Cimpress has not provided earnings and revenue projections for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2021. Also, high debt levels can raise its financial obligations. In addition, the company's business operations are exposed to unfavorable forex dynamics.”

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $105.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.65. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $578.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.00 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Cimpress will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 24,347 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

