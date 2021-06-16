Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cincinnati Bell were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 844.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,812,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,588 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,652,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,246,000 after acquiring an additional 807,800 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 1,260,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 149,503 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,220,000 after acquiring an additional 121,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBB opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $785.71 million, a P/E ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.42.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $330,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

