Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) COO Maria Martinez Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Maria Martinez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $226.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.56. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,026,921,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,329,000 after buying an additional 13,057,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after buying an additional 11,791,493 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after buying an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after buying an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

