Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $101.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.31.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.34. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.44) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 27.9% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 394,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,494,000 after buying an additional 86,037 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $24,977,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

