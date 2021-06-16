Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Citizens Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.51. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 29.73%. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

