Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $69.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens Financial Services has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.51. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 29.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

