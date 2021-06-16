CKW Financial Group Acquires 580 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Pinterest by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Pinterest by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $798,949.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 737,136 shares of company stock valued at $50,754,806 in the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.85. The stock had a trading volume of 489,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,892,311. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,164.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.84. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

