CKW Financial Group Has $1.09 Million Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 64.9% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,798,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,530,000 after buying an additional 1,494,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,614,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,922,000 after buying an additional 287,318 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,317,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,675,000 after buying an additional 304,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,155,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,829,000 after buying an additional 609,321 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $111.36. 211,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365,566. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.70 and a 52 week high of $116.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.348 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.