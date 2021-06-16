CKW Financial Group Invests $65,000 in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 132 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $19,460,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 54.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,395,000 after buying an additional 26,691 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 93.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,433,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIVB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $10.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $560.45. 15,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $199.70 and a 12 month high of $608.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $559.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,819. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

