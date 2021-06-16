CKW Financial Group Makes New $42,000 Investment in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 109.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 415.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1,176.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 439.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.51. 50,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,355. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.94.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EDIT shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.