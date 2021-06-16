Clarence B. Flowers Sells 2,178 Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stock

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $27,834.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.46. 89,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.19. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 46.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

