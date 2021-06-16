Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLZNY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Clariant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLZNY opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66. Clariant has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

