Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWEN. Wolfe Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of CWEN opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 5,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $137,658.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

