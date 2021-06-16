Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,385 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $4,933,095.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $5,004,767.36.

On Friday, May 21st, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $3,936,133.76.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $3,668,451.52.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $3,781,077.12.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $11,613,532.80.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $3,676,309.12.

On Monday, March 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $3,804,649.92.

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,667,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,634. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $97.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of -225.62 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.44.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,526 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,995,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,465,000 after acquiring an additional 132,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,866,000 after buying an additional 4,319,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,327 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $337,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

