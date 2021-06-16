Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1341 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.
GLQ stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $16.31.
About Clough Global Equity Fund
