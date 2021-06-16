CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Raised by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,605.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,585,610. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.09. 10,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,089. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The firm has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.69.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

