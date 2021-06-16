CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.830-2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-2.870 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

NYSE CMS traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $60.39. The stock had a trading volume of 18,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,132. CMS Energy has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.94.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.