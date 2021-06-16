CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will post sales of $46.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.60 million and the lowest is $45.30 million. CNB Financial posted sales of $37.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year sales of $189.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.50 million to $193.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $195.35 million, with estimates ranging from $190.70 million to $200.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNB Financial.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.80 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 13.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, with a total value of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CNB Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCNE opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.