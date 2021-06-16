Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE: CCEP):

6/15/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $49.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/27/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

5/19/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

5/18/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

5/18/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

5/12/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

5/5/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $62.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Aperture Investors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 17.0% in the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 72,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 21,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 24,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

