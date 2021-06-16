Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.86.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $62.28 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $62.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth $2,220,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,359,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,781,000 after purchasing an additional 34,069 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 790,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,234,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

