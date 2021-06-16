Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.86.
Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $62.28 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $62.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.