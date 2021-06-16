Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 19.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 91,262 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 297,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 29,317 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 193,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter.

RQI opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.10. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

