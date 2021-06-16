Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHRS shares. TheStreet downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 41,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,316. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 271,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,528,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,984,000 after purchasing an additional 317,618 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,990,000 after purchasing an additional 845,806 shares in the last quarter.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

