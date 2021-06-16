Coldstack Hits 1-Day Volume of $57,118.00 (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Coldstack has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $57,118.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for about $2.04 or 0.00005283 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00058682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00143412 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.93 or 0.00178559 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $360.64 or 0.00934257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,713.99 or 1.00291502 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

