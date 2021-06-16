Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) Price Target Increased to C$0.29 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) had its price objective boosted by Fundamental Research from C$0.17 to C$0.29 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Colibri Resource stock opened at C$0.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.86. Colibri Resource has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$16.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33.

Colibri Resource Company Profile

Colibri Resource Corporation, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other metal deposits. It holds a 100% in interest in its flagship property, the Evelyn gold project that covers an area of 506 hectares located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

