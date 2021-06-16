Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.76 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,118. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.