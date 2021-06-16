Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Comerica were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

