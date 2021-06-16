Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Down 3.8%

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.13 and last traded at $31.48. 4,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,290,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.02.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $313.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $731,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,705,666.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,677 shares of company stock worth $2,991,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 57,363 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,041,000 after buying an additional 721,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.