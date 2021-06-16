Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €5.72 ($6.73).

Several research firms recently commented on CBK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

CBK stock opened at €6.43 ($7.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion and a PE ratio of -3.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €5.91. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €3.73 ($4.38) and a 52 week high of €6.87 ($8.08).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

