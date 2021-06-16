Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 5,488 Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 39.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $165.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.34.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.46% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

