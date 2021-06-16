Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys New Position in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Platinum Group Metals in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Platinum Group Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Platinum Group Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Platinum Group Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN PLG opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.71. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $282.08 million, a P/E ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 2.02.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

