Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys Shares of 16,625 Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.42.

Daré Bioscience stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Daré Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $66.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

