Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNDL. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Sundial Growers by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 243,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth $30,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the first quarter valued at $114,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

Sundial Growers stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 6.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90. Sundial Growers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 52.96% and a negative net margin of 591.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 million. Analysts predict that Sundial Growers Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNDL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 price target on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.80.

Sundial Growers Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.