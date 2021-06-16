Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,322 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 44.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,059,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,707.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,383 shares of company stock valued at $143,918 over the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $495.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.92. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

