Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 24 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,723.04 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,663.19.

In other news, Director Matt Carey bought 673 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,485.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,405.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,195. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMG traded up $7.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,378.38. 1,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,429. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,002.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,415.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

