Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in BRP were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 87.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in BRP by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 130,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in BRP by 18.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

DOOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Desjardins raised their target price on BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of DOOO traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 3.02. BRP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.85.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 2.24%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

