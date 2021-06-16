Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $8.90 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 13.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Chubb by 7.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Chubb by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

Shares of CB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,528. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.37. The company has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at $35,143,437.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

