Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.66. 4,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,847. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.19. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of -48.62, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

