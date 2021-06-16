Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 1,689,557 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,689,557 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $60.84. 89,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,256,355. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.18. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of -52.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $144,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,787 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,231. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

